DNV recovers from fleet management system ransomware attack

DNV announced all users are back online on its dedicated ShipManager servers after the ransomware attack earlier this year.

The Norwegian class society said it had to rebuild the server environment following the cybersecurity incident on January 7 and that the work to resume full scope of service is ongoing.

Although around 1,000 vessels from 70 clients were affected by the breach, DNV maintained the server outage had no impact on operations.

“All ships could still use the onboard, offline functionalities of the ShipManager software, and no other systems onboard were impacted,” the company said.

DNV confirmed that no other parts of its IT infrastructure were affected, including user accounts, emails and all other services.

ShipManager is a modularised fleet management system that covers technical management, procurement, hull integrity management, QHSE, crewing and business intelligence. The cyber attack was reported to the Norwegian Police, who are still investigating the attack.