DNV surveyors in South Korea go on strike

Employees of classification society DNV have gone on strike in South Korea since Monday.

A spokesperson for DNV Maritime told Splash that the labour union of DNV Korea Ltd initiated a collective action on April 26.

“We have informed relevant customers and remain in close contact with them to mitigate any impact on operations and production.

“We are engaged in ongoing negotiations with the labour union and seek to bring around a swift resolution,” a DNV spokesperson said.

Norway-headquartered DNV has about 12,000 employees and 350 offices operating in more than 100 countries.