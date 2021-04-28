AsiaEuropeOperations

DNV surveyors in South Korea go on strike

Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinApril 28, 2021
0 10 Less than a minute
DNV

Employees of classification society DNV have gone on strike in South Korea since Monday.

A spokesperson for DNV Maritime told Splash that the labour union of DNV Korea Ltd initiated a collective action on April 26.

“We have informed relevant customers and remain in close contact with them to mitigate any impact on operations and production.

“We are engaged in ongoing negotiations with the labour union and seek to bring around a swift resolution,” a DNV spokesperson said.

Norway-headquartered DNV has about 12,000 employees and 350 offices operating in more than 100 countries.

Tags
Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinApril 28, 2021
0 10 Less than a minute
Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button