DNV teams with Swedish bulker charterers on green fuel newbuilds

Class society DNV and the Responsible Shipping Initiative (RSI), an alliance of Swedish dry bulk charterers, have launched a feasibility study to develop a commercial framework for orders of green-fuelled newbuilds to decarbonise the sea transport supply chain in the Baltic and North Sea areas and beyond.

The RSI members aim to reduce their Scope 3 emissions and meet sustainability targets in response to growing market demands and regulatory reporting requirements. The members, which include EFO, Stockholm Exergi, Billerud, SSAB, Sodra and Lantmannen have highlighted a strong need for green newbuilds to replace the ageing shortsea fleet, with many of the vessels expected to reach the end of their economic life in the next five to 10 years.

The study, backed by R&D funding from the Swedish traffic administration Trafikverket, will look to accelerate the energy transition in the regional sea trade by identifying opportunities for green fleet renewal through transport system analysis and interaction with cargo owners, shipowners, suppliers, and authorities.

“Despite great strides being made to reduce our carbon footprint from land transport, progress has been lagging in shipping, even though this accounts for a large share of our transport needs,” said RSI chairman Sebastian Tamm, sustainability and logistics manager at Stockholm-based energy sourcing and logistics firm EFO, adding: “This market-driven initiative is a great opportunity to share knowledge, define parameters and standards, find common ground and discuss possible synergies to determine what is achievable in relation to future shipping needs.”

The study will be based on two alternative green ship concepts: The ECO-Bulk, designed to reduce emissions as much as possible within current commercial terms and the ZERO-Bulk for zero emissions, expected to require more collaboration and longer commitments between stakeholders. The analysis will examine different scenarios based on the existing commercial frameworks, as well as alternative business models such as collaboration between shipowners and bunker suppliers, and public investment support.

“One of the key challenges to the broader uptake of alternative fuels is the uncertainties among shipowners about what the market wants and is willing to pay for over the lifetime of a new vessel,” noted Hannes von Knorring, principal consultant at DNV Maritime.

“Transport buyers may also lack information on what options are available, and what the practical consequences are to their value chains. We have started by mapping each participating company’s current transport routes, cargo volumes, employed vessels and ports to understand the logistical and cargo handling requirements and identify areas with the largest potential for green fleet renewal,” he added.

Tamm said the members have already discussed some possible synergies, such as the supply of alternative fuels and access to shore power, as well as how to use vessels more efficiently. “Through this project, we will better understand the solutions that can be deployed, tailored to the needs of a large group of cargo owners, he explained, adding that in the next five years “this could lead to standardised vessel sizes in the regional trades.”