DNV’s fleet management system hit by cyber attack

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJanuary 9, 2023
DNV has reported a cyber attack on its ShipManager software that forced the company to take its servers offline.

The incident was detected on Saturday, January 7, and DNV said its experts are working with IT security partners to put in place a technical recovery plan and ensure operations are online as soon as possible.​ 

Meanwhile, users can use the onboard, offline functionalities of the software, DNV noted, adding that the Norwegian police have been notified about the incident. 

“At this point in time there are no indications that any other software or data by DNV is affected,” the company said in a release. 

ShipManager is a modularised fleet management system that covers technical management, procurement, hull integrity management, QHSE, crewing and business intelligence. According to DNV, more than 7000 vessels owned by 300 customers use its ShipManager and Navigator solutions.

