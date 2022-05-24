Does shipping deserve to be taken seriously in the public markets?

Numerous institutional investors have long maintained that the lack of market capitalisation for most enterprises makes it difficult to rationalise investing in public maritime equities.

The recent blockbuster scheme for a tanker mega-merger between Euronav and Frontline was welcomed by many analysts, seen as a possible enticement for equity investors to examine the overall sector.

Evercore ISI's expert Jonathan Chappell described it as the development of an equity with a market value t...