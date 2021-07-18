AmericasEuropeOffshore

DOF awarded AHTS contracts by Petrobras and Equinor

Oslo-listed DOF has secured new deals with Petrobras and Equinor for two anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessels in Brazil.

DOF’s Brazilian subsidiary Norskan has been awarded a one-year contract extension with Petrobras until July 2022 for the 2016-built AHTS Skandi Paraty.

In addition, the 2012-built Skandi Iguaçu is on-hire with Equinor on a spot contract for utilisation in July and August 2021.

The vessels are flagged in Brazil and are owned and operated by Norskan and DOF Subsea Brasil. DOF has a fleet of 20 AHTS vessels.

