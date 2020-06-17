Home Region Americas DOF awarded contracts for AHTS trio by Petrobras June 17th, 2020 Grant Rowles Americas, Europe, Offshore

Norway’s DOF has been awarded contracts by Petrobras for three of its anchor handling and tug supply vessels to support activities on the Brazilian continental shelf.

Skandi Urca and Skandi Fluminense have been awarded two-year contracts, with two-year options, commencing in September 2020. Skandi Paraty has been awarded a one-year contract, which commenced earlier this month.

The vessels are all flagged in Brazil, and are owned and operated by DOF subsidiaries Norskan and DOF Subsea Brasil.