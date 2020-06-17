DOF awarded contracts for AHTS trio by Petrobras

DOF awarded contracts for AHTS trio by Petrobras

June 17th, 2020 Americas, Europe, Offshore 0 comments

Norway’s DOF has been awarded contracts by Petrobras for three of its anchor handling and tug supply vessels to support activities on the Brazilian continental shelf.

Skandi Urca and Skandi Fluminense have been awarded two-year contracts, with two-year options, commencing in September 2020. Skandi Paraty has been awarded a one-year contract, which commenced earlier this month.

The vessels are all flagged in Brazil, and are owned and operated by DOF subsidiaries Norskan and DOF Subsea Brasil.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.