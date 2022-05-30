AmericasEuropeOffshore

DOF awarded new contracts with Petrobras

DOF

Oslo-listed OSV operator DOF has announced new service deals with Brazil’s Petrobras for its Norskan Offshore and DOF Subsea Serviços Brasil business units.

The contracts will commence in the fourth quarter of 2022, utilising the 2012-built anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessel Skandi Iguacu for three years, including a two-year option, and remotely operated vehicle (ROV) services.

DOF said the total contract value for the firm period is around $70m.

Earlier in May, Norskan and DOF Subsea Brasil landed long-term charter and service contracts with Petrobras for four AHTS vessels, Skandi Angra, Skandi Paraty, Skandi Urca and Skandi Fluminense.

