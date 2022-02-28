DOF charters in Jones Act MPSV as it offloads PSV

Oslo-listed engineering and marine services player DOF Subsea, a subsidiary of DOF, has entered into an agreement with Louisiana-based Otto Candies for the charter of the 2006-built Jones Act-compliant multipurpose support vessel Chloe Candies .

The charter period commences in May and will see the MPSV utilised to support operations for existing North American clients in the Gulf of Mexico for a firm period of two years. The deal follows the charter of the 2009-built MPSV Ross Candies.

In addition, DOF Rederi has sold the 2003-built platform supply vessel Skandi Sotra to an undisclosed international buyer with delivery in the first half of 2022. Financial terms have not been disclosed. VesselsValue estimated the PSV at around $2.1m.