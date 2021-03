Norway’s DOF has sold its 2006-built platform supply vessel Skandi Texel .

The vessel was sold to a Norwegian company, and will be delivered to the new owner with immediate effect. The sale will see the vessel depart from the oil service sector.

The Skandi Texel, which has been laid up for a number of months, is worth around $2.27m according to VesselsValue.

DOF says it will realise a gain of around NOK12m ($1.41m) from the sale.