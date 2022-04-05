DOF offloads two ships

Oslo-listed OSV operator DOF has sold two twenty-year-old vessels for an undisclosed sum.

The company’s subsidiary DOF Rederi offloaded another one of its platform supply vessels, the 2002-built Skandi Foula, to undisclosed buyers with delivery in April. The sale follows the disposal of the 2002-built PSV Skandi Rona and the 2003-built PSV Skandi Sotra last month.

Meanwhile, Dutch subsea services specialist N-Sea, as the current charterer of the 2002-built research and supply vessel Geosea, has exercised its purchase option. The vessel, owned by DOF Subsea Rederi, will deliver during the second or third quarter of 2022.

DOF currently has a fleet of nearly 60 purpose-built offshore vessels as well as over 70 remotely operated vehicles (ROVs).