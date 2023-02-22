EuropeOffshore

DOF scores vessel contract in Brazil

DOF

Norway’s DOF has announced a new contract for DOF Subsea Brasil for the charter of the research and survey vessel Geoholm

The contract will see the 2006-built vessel equipped with a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) for support of a large SURF project in Brazil.

Mobilisation is planned to start in March 2023 for 180 days firm plus options and a total value of more than $19m. 

The client was not disclosed, but Mons S. Aase, CEO of DOF Subsea, noted the company has “supported the client on projects in all parts of the world and enjoys an excellent relationship.”

