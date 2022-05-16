DOF seals AHTS deal with Petrobras

Oslo-listed OSV operator DOF has announced new long-term charter and service contracts with Brazil’s Petrobras for its Norskan Offshore and DOF Subsea Serviços Brasil business units.

Four anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessels, Skandi Angra, Skandi Paraty, Skandi Urca and Skandi Fluminense, currently operating for Petrobras and equipped with DOF Subsea’s work-class remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), have been contracted for three years firm.

The value of the contracts is around $260m with planned commencement in the fourth quarter of 2022. The deal gives Petrobras options for two additional years.

The vessels are flagged in Brazil and are owned and operated by Norskan and DOF Subsea Brasil. DOF has a fleet of 15 AHTS vessels.