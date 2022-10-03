EuropeOffshore

DOF seals Equinor PSV extension

October 3, 2022
Norwegian OSV owner and operator DOF has sealed a charter extension with compatriot energy major Equinor for its large platform supply vessel Skandi Flora.

The extension for the 5,200 dwt vessel is for a period of 12 months, commencing October 4.

The PSV joined DOF’s fleet in 2009 and has been on a five-year contract with Equinor since 2017, including five one-year extension options.

Under the deal, the vessel was fitted with battery packages and shore-power connection to reduce CO2 emissions of Equinor’s vessel portfolio on the Norwegian continental shelf.

