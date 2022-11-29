DOF seals multiple fresh deals

Norwegian offshore vessel owner and operator DOF has secured multiple new contracts in the Atlantic region.

The Austevoll-headquartered company has been awarded a one-year integrated field support vessel (FSV) contract with an undisclosed operator in West Africa with options attached for one more year. The deal includes project management, engineering, procurement and logistics within deepwater construction and maintenance of existing subsea infrastructure. The 2008-built MPSV Skandi Seven will be utilised for the contract.

In Addition, DOF has won multiple FEED studies towards prospective floating wind developments in the region. DOF shall use its project management, engineering and logistical expert teams to outline marine operation solutions, including mooring and dynamic cable installation.

DOF was founded in 1981 by Helge Møgster and currently has a fleet of more than 50 OSVs, as well as around 70 remotely operated vehicles (ROVs). The company is in the process of a major financial restructuring which was recently voted down by a group of minority shareholders.