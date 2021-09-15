DOF seals Petrobras deal for AHTS pair

Norway’s DOF has secured a new long-term contract and extended another one with Petrobras in Brazil.

The Oslo-listed offshore vessel owner and operator said that its Brazilian subsidiary Norskan has been awarded a 3-year contract for the 2006-built anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessel Skandi Botafogo . The contract will commence in the fourth quarter of 2021 and Petrobras has an additional 500 days as an option.

Norskan also secured a one-year contract extension for the 2011-built AHTS Skandi Amazonas until September 2022.

According to DOF boss Mons S. Aase, the new contracts bring the total order intake in Brazil to around NOK2.15bn ($249.6m) so far in the third quarter.

In July, DOF sealed a one-year extension with Petrobras for the 2016-built AHTS Skandi Paraty.