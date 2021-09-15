DOF seals Petrobras deal for AHTS pair

Norway’s DOF has secured a new long-term contract and extended another one with Petrobras in Brazil.
The Oslo-listed offshore vessel owner and operator said that its Brazilian subsidiary Norskan has been awarded a 3-year contract for the 2006-built anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessel Skandi Botafogo. The contract will commence in the fourth quarter of 2021 and Petrobras has an additional 500 days as an option.
Norskan also secured a one-year contract extension for the 2011-built AHTS Skandi Amazonas until September 2022.
According to DOF boss Mons S. Aase, the new contracts bring the total order intake in Brazil to around NOK2.15bn ($249.6m) so far in the third quarter.
In July, DOF sealed a one-year extension with Petrobras for the 2016-built AHTS Skandi Paraty.