DOF seals PSV sale and contract extensions

Oslo-listed OSV operator DOF has sold another one of its platform supply vessels and secured new contract extensions from Equinor and Shell.

The company’s subsidiary DOF Rederi has further sold the 2002-built Skandi Rona to undisclosed buyers with delivery in April. The sale follows the disposal of the 2003-built PSV Skandi Sotra earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Equinor exercised options to extend the contracts for the 2008-built Skandi Mongstad for three years, and the 2010-built Skandi Vega for two years. Both vessels have worked continuously with Equinor since delivery from the yard in 2008 and 2010, respectively.

In addition, Shell UK has opted to extend a deal for the 2012-built PSV Skandi Kvitsøy for one year firm, from the end of March 2022.