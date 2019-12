Home Sector Offshore DOF secures PSV contract extension December 20th, 2019 Jason Jiang Europe, Offshore

Norwegian OSV operator DOF has secured a one year contract extension from Vår Energi for its 2012-built PSV Skandi Kvitsøy.

The contract of the ship will be extended to February 2021.

DOF currently owns a fleet of over 60 OSVs.