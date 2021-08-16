DOF Subsea and Aker Solutions JV awarded decom contract by DNO

Norwegian partners DOF Subsea and Aker Solutions have, through their joint venture KDS JV, secured a subsea decommissioning contract from compatriot oil and gas operator DNO on the Norwegian continental shelf.

The contract, with an undisclosed value, includes engineering, preparation, removal and disposal of subsea infrastructure, including template, manifold, production spools, umbilical, covers and associated hardware.

The project will be delivered by DOF Subsea’s 2008-built construction support vessel Skandi Acergy, and Aker Solutions will use its disposal site at Stord for recycling. Offshore work is planned for Q1 2022, but with a possibility of an earlier start in Q4 2021.