Skandi Vitoria , the Brazilian built (2010) pipelay support vessel owned by a joint venture between DOF Subsea and TechnipFMC, has been awarded a contract with TechnipFMC.

The contract commenced in January, and is for a two-year period with additional options.

The vessel has been laid up since the summer of 2018.