DOF Subsea and TechnipFMC JV wins pipelay support vessel contract with Petrobras

DOF Subsea and its joint venture partner TechnipFMC have secured a three-year contract from Petrobras for the pipelay support vessels (PLSVs) Skandi Vitória and Skandi Niteroi.

The Oslo-listed DOF did not reveal the value of the deal for the Brazilian-built PLSVs but said that Petrobras has further option to extend the contract for each vessel.

The 2010-built Skandi Vitória and the 2011-built Skandi Niteroi are both Brazilian-flagged and owned by DOFCON Navegação, a 50/50 JV between DOF Subsea and TechnipFMC.

The deal follows Petrobras’ major tender for the chartering of Brazilian-flagged PLSVs launched in January this year. According to information on the procurement website Petronect, Skandi Vitória was offered for around $154.8m and Skandi Niterói for $143.5m.