DOF Subsea awarded Asia Pacific contracts

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang September 22, 2020
Norwegian offshore vessel operator DOF Subsea has been awarded two contracts in the Asia Pacific region.

The first project involves saturation diving and will utilise dive support vessel Skandi Singapore for 3 to 4 weeks starting in the fourth quarter.

The second award is for onshore preparation and planning for a decommissioning project with further possibility for offshore work in 2021.

“I am pleased that that we continue to build backlog for the region and that DOF Subsea is a trusted provider for integrated subsea operations across multiple disciplines. DOF Subsea is continuously working to develop efficient services without compromise to safety,” said Mons Aase, CEO of DOF Subsea.

