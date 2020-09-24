EuropeOffshore

DOF Subsea awarded contract by Woodside Energy

Norwegian offshore service provider DOF Subsea has secured a contract from Woodside Energy to provide transportation and installation services in support of flowline installation operations in Australia.

The scope of the contract includes project management, engineering, transportation and installation services and is expected to be completed during the third quarter of 2021.  

The project will utilise the dive support vessel Skandi Singapore, which was also awarded a contract earlier this week.

“We look forward to working with Woodside to deliver safe and efficient award,” said Mons Aase, CEO of DOF Subsea.

