DOF Subsea awarded contracts in Africa

February 20th, 2020

DOF Subsea has announced the award of two contracts in Africa, securing further vessel and resource utilisation in the first two quarters of this year.

The first contract is for seismic nodes installation in Nigeria for an undisclosed client. The work will be executed from the construction support vessel (CSV) Geosund.

DOF Subsea also secured an extension to an existing contract with a major operator in Angola to support a variety of subsea activities.  The company’s CSV Skandi Seven has already been operating for the client in the region.

 

