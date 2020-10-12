AmericasEuropeOffshore

DOF Subsea awarded CSV contract in Brazil

Grant Rowles Grant Rowles October 13, 2020
0 11 Less than a minute

DOF Subsea has been awarded a long-term contract by the Petrobras led Libra Consortium for construction support vessel Skandi Salvador.

The vessel has been contracted for three years, supporting Petrobras’ operation activities on the Brazilian continental shelf at the Mero field. The vessel will operate two ROVs providing inspection, maintenance and subsea commissioning services.

DOF has been winning a number of contracts in Brazil of late, sealing around $250m worth of deals since June.

Mons Aase, CEO of DOF, commented: “I am very pleased over being awarded this long-term contract with Petrobras. The award further strengthens DOF’s position in the IMR market in Brazil. DOF Subsea is dedicated to deliver efficient services without compromise to safety.”

Tags
Grant Rowles

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close