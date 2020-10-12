DOF Subsea awarded CSV contract in Brazil

DOF Subsea has been awarded a long-term contract by the Petrobras led Libra Consortium for construction support vessel Skandi Salvador .

The vessel has been contracted for three years, supporting Petrobras’ operation activities on the Brazilian continental shelf at the Mero field. The vessel will operate two ROVs providing inspection, maintenance and subsea commissioning services.

DOF has been winning a number of contracts in Brazil of late, sealing around $250m worth of deals since June.

Mons Aase, CEO of DOF, commented: “I am very pleased over being awarded this long-term contract with Petrobras. The award further strengthens DOF’s position in the IMR market in Brazil. DOF Subsea is dedicated to deliver efficient services without compromise to safety.”