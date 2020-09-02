AmericasEuropeOffshore

DOF Subsea awarded decommissioning support contract

September 2, 2020
DOF Subsea has been awarded a turnkey contract for marine operations supporting a decommissioning project by Teekay Petrojarl Floating Production.

The award covers project management, engineering, procurement and all offshore marine operations, which includes preparatory works at the sites including installation of a temporary mooring system, towing operations and recovery of risers and mooring systems.

The project has already commenced and is scheduled for completion next quarter. DOF has deployed Skandi Acergy, Skandi Iceman, Skandi Hera and selected third party vessels to deliver the scope.

Mons Aase, CEO of DOF Subsea, said: “DOF Subsea is pleased to be trusted with this multidisciplinary decommissioning scope by a repeat key client. This project will utilize the strength in our offering to the fullest with our decommissioning team parred with capable offshore vessels. DOF Subsea is continuously working to develop efficient solutions and to deliver as promised without compromise to safety.”

