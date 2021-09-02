DOF Subsea awarded DSV extension by Petrobras

Oslo-listed engineering and marine services player DOF Subsea has been awarded a contract extension by Petrobras for the diving support vessel Skandi Achiever .

The extension will see the 2007-built DSV utilised for the remotely operated vehicle (ROV) and diving services until the fourth quarter of 2022.

DOF Subsea won a three-year firm contract from Petrobras in 2018, which included a two-year extension option. End-August, the Brazilian oil giant also signed up for the pipelay support vessel duo DOF Subsea owns in a joint venture with TechnipFMC.