DOF Subsea awarded DSV extension by Petrobras

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinSeptember 2, 2021
DOF Subsea

Oslo-listed engineering and marine services player DOF Subsea has been awarded a contract extension by Petrobras for the diving support vessel Skandi Achiever.

The extension will see the 2007-built DSV utilised for the remotely operated vehicle (ROV) and diving services until the fourth quarter of 2022.

DOF Subsea won a three-year firm contract from Petrobras in 2018, which included a two-year extension option. End-August, the Brazilian oil giant also signed up for the pipelay support vessel duo DOF Subsea owns in a joint venture with TechnipFMC.

Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

