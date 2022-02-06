EuropeOffshore

DOF Subsea awarded MPSV contract by Esso Australia

Photo of Grant Rowles Grant RowlesFebruary 7, 2022
0 13 1 minute read
DOF

Norway’s DOF Subsea has been awarded a long-term contract by Esso Australia to provide a multi-purpose supply vessel.

The contract is for three years firm, and includes a further two one-year options, with preparatory support services associated with the contract currently underway.

Mons Aase, CEO of DOF, commented: “This is our second long term contract with Esso in Australia and a very important win for us. The award builds on the successful marine services we have delivered to Esso Australia over the last two years, our reputation as a trusted partner and is another step in our strategy to grow our fleet in the APAC region. We look forward to working with Esso Australia to deliver safe and efficient world class marine services”.

Earlier this month, DOF Subsea was awarded new contracts for construction support vessels Skandi Acergy and Skandi Constructor.

Tags
Photo of Grant Rowles Grant RowlesFebruary 7, 2022
0 13 1 minute read
Photo of Grant Rowles

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button