DOF Subsea awarded multiple new contracts

Norwegian OSV operator DOF Subsea has been awarded multiple new contracts for work in the North Sea, Mediterranean and Africa.

The contracts include a number of turnkey subsea projects within survey, inspection, maintenance & repair (IMR) and construction.

The vessels Skandi Acergy, Skandi Skansen, Skandi Neptune and Skandi Seven will be deployed to deliver work totalling over 180 vessel days.

All work will be carried out between the fourth quarter of this year to the second quarter of 2021.

“DOF Subsea continues to secure projects with key oil & gas operators across North Sea, Mediterranean and Africa. These awards secure continuous utilization of our regional pool of specialised subsea vessels and integrated project teams,” said Mons Aase, CEO of DOF Subsea.