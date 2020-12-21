EuropeOffshore

DOF Subsea awarded multiple new contracts

Jason Jiang Jason JiangDecember 21, 2020
0 0 Less than a minute

Norwegian OSV operator DOF Subsea has been awarded multiple new contracts for work in the North Sea, Mediterranean and Africa.

The contracts include a number of turnkey subsea projects within survey, inspection, maintenance & repair (IMR) and construction.

The vessels Skandi Acergy, Skandi Skansen, Skandi Neptune and Skandi Seven will be deployed to deliver work totalling over 180 vessel days.

All work will be carried out between the fourth quarter of this year to the second quarter of 2021.

“DOF Subsea continues to secure projects with key oil & gas operators across North Sea, Mediterranean and Africa. These awards secure continuous utilization of our regional pool of specialised subsea vessels and integrated project teams,” said Mons Aase, CEO of DOF Subsea.

Tags
Jason Jiang Jason JiangDecember 21, 2020
0 0 Less than a minute
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button