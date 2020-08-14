EuropeOffshore

DOF Subsea awarded new contracts

Grant Rowles Grant Rowles August 14, 2020
0 0 Less than a minute

Norway’s DOF Subsea has been awarded a series of new contracts in the Atlantic region.

The contract awards includes survey, inspection, maintenance & repair and decommissioning, with Skandi Acergy, Skandi Seven and Skandi Skansen all being used for the projects. Execution is planned for the third and fourth quarters, and totals over 150 offshore vessel days.

Mons Aase, CEO of DOF Subsea, commented: “DOF Subsea is dedicated to deliver safe and efficient subsea solutions. These awards secure good utilization for both personnel and subsea vessels in the Atlantic region for Q3 and Q4 2020. We look forward to working with our clients to deliver the projects safely and efficiently.”

Earlier this week, DOF Group reduced its fleet by two with the sale of one of its AHTS vessels and the scrapping of a CSV.

Tags
Grant Rowles

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close