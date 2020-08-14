DOF Subsea awarded new contracts

Norway’s DOF Subsea has been awarded a series of new contracts in the Atlantic region.

The contract awards includes survey, inspection, maintenance & repair and decommissioning, with Skandi Acergy, Skandi Seven and Skandi Skansen all being used for the projects. Execution is planned for the third and fourth quarters, and totals over 150 offshore vessel days.

Mons Aase, CEO of DOF Subsea, commented: “DOF Subsea is dedicated to deliver safe and efficient subsea solutions. These awards secure good utilization for both personnel and subsea vessels in the Atlantic region for Q3 and Q4 2020. We look forward to working with our clients to deliver the projects safely and efficiently.”

Earlier this week, DOF Group reduced its fleet by two with the sale of one of its AHTS vessels and the scrapping of a CSV.