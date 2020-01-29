Home Region Americas DOF Subsea awarded North American contracts January 30th, 2020 Grant Rowles Americas, Europe, Offshore

DOF Subsea has been awarded multiple contract awards from clients across the North America region.

2001-built CSV Skandi Neptune will carry out pre-lay and LBL array installation activities in Guyana, subsea installation work in Trinidad and well-head removal work in Canada.

Additionally, 2013-built Jones Act compliant CSV Harvey Deep Sea has received an award for a large Ocean Bottom Node survey in the Gulf of Mexico, as well as other shorter IMR and light construction projects.