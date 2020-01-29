DOF Subsea awarded North American contracts

DOF Subsea has been awarded multiple contract awards from clients across the North America region.

2001-built CSV Skandi Neptune will carry out pre-lay and LBL array installation activities in Guyana, subsea installation work in Trinidad and well-head removal work in Canada.

Additionally, 2013-built Jones Act compliant CSV Harvey Deep Sea has received an award for a large Ocean Bottom Node survey in the Gulf of Mexico, as well as other shorter IMR and light construction projects.

