DOF Subsea awarded Otway Offshore contract by Beach Energy

DOF Subsea has been awarded a contract by Australia’s Beach Energy for subsea installation works in a tie-back program at Otway Offshore Project Phase 4 off Victoria.

The award will be executed by DOF CSVs Skandi Hercules and Skandi Singapore, and work includes project management, engineering, fabrication, transportation and installation services. Completion is scheduled for the third quarter of 2021.

Mons Aase, CEO of DOF Subsea, commented: “We look forward to working with Beach Energy to deliver safe and efficient project.”

