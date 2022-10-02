DOF Subsea awarded US Gulf of Mexico work

DOF Subsea’s US unit has landed multiple new contracts in the Gulf of Mexico adding approximately NOK300m ($27.6m) to the company’s backlog.

One contract with a Gulf of Mexico major operator will see Jones Act-compliant vessel or vessels operated by DOF Subsea utilised on a range of activities including light construction, IMR and commissioning support at multiple field locations. The contract is set to commence in the fourth quarter of 2022, adding an estimated utilisation of 180 days over a one-year term.

Meanwhile, another services contract is expected to start in the second quarter of next year utilising one of the Jones Act compliant ships. The work scope includes the provision of remotely operated vehicle (ROV) support services for offshore pre-commissioning and commissioning activities for an oil and natural gas development project in the Gulf.

The Oslo-listed engineering and marine services subsidiary of OSV operator DOF also secured a series of contracts in the Atlantic region last week, totaling more than 500 vessel days excluding options and a combined value of more than $80m.