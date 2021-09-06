EuropeOffshore

DOF Subsea offloads CSV

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinSeptember 6, 2021
DOF Subsea

DOF Subsea has sold its 2001-built construction support vessel Skandi Neptune to an undisclosed international buyer.

The Oslo-listed company will deliver the 104.2 m long CSV to the new owner in the third quarter of 2022 after it completes its current contract commitments.

No price has been revealed for the Skandi Neptune, which VesselsValue estimates is worth $3.14m.

DOF Subsea secured a charter for the vessel from Shearwater GeoServices in May this year to support a seismic campaign on the Jubarte and Iracema field offshore Brazil.

