DOF Subsea scores Gulf of Mexico contracts 

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinApril 8, 2022
Otto Candies

Oslo-listed engineering and marine services player DOF Subsea said that its US business has secured multiple contracts for the Jones Act-compliant multipurpose support vessel Ross Candies.

The 2009-built vessel will be utilised well into the third quarter of 2022, carrying out jumper installations, span remediation, pre-commissioning, decommissioning, pipelay support and IMR activities at multiple field locations in the Gulf of Mexico.

Earlier this year, DOF Subsea chartered another MPSV from Louisiana-based Otto Candies. The 2006-built Chloe Candies will commence the charter in May to support operations for existing North American clients in the Gulf of Mexico for a firm period of two years.

