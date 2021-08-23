DOF Subsea scores multiple Asia Pacific contracts

Oslo-listed offshore player DOF Subsea has reported multiple contract awards in the Asia Pacific region, securing vessel utilisation in Q3 and Q4 of 2021 and adding to the backlog in the first half of 2022.

The 2010-built CSV Skandi Hercules will support several offshore campaigns from Q3 2021 into Q1 2022. For the first campaign, the vessel will support maintenance activities at an offshore facility in the Timor Sea and then be deployed on construction and pre-commissioning campaigns off the northern Australian coast.

The 2011-built DSV Skandi Singapore will be utilised for several campaigns in saturation diving mode in the region during 2022. A further key contract award will utilise high-spec vessel and related subsea services to undertake a pre-commissioning and commissioning support campaign off the northern Australian coast. This campaign is expected to commence in Q1 2022.

DOF subsea said that collectively, these contracts secure in excess of 8 months of vessel utilisation and include the provision of project management, engineering and all associated fabrication, subsea and marine services.