DOF Subsea scores multiple new contracts

Norwegian engineering and marine services player DOF Subsea has secured multiple new contracts within renewables and oil & gas in the North Sea.

The Oslo-listed company said the projects, to be delivered in 2022, total more than 185 vessel days, excluding any optional work. Skandi Acergy, Skandi Constructor, Skandi Hera and selected third-party vessels will be utilised in the offshore execution phases.

All awards include project management, engineering, procurement and logistics, which will be delivered by the company’s teams across Bergen and Aberdeen. Several of the awards are decommissioning contracts, and DOF Subsea said it is planning to deploy multiple vessels in-field during the execution.

DOF Subsea has also received several new frame agreements. One deal will see, DOF Subsea deliver continuous survey services for a renewables project in Taiwan throughout 2022. The company has also sealed a frame agreement with a major North Sea operator, unlocking access to DOF Subsea`s integrated services within the inspection, maintenance and repair, construction, SURF and decommissioning.