DOF Subsea scores multiple new contracts

Oslo-listed engineering and marine services player DOF Subsea has been awarded multiple contracts for execution in the North Sea, including a number of turnkey subsea projects within IMR, construction and decommissioning.

The vessels Skandi Acergy, Skandi Skansen, Skandi Iceman, Skandi Hera and a contracted third-party vessel will be utilised in the offshore execution phases.

All awards include project management, engineering, procurement and logistics which will be delivered by the company’s team in Bergen and Aberdeen.

The projects combined total more than 340 vessel days excluding options, and will be executed during 2021.

One of the contracts will also see DOF Subsea deliver its construction asset and associated services during the construction phase of an undisclosed offshore wind project. The project totals at least 150 vessel days.

In excess of the awards, DOF Subsea said it has received a number of purchase orders related to ongoing contracts in North Sea and Africa.