DOF Subsea scores vessel contracts with ExxonMobil Guyana

DOF Subsea has won a long-term contract for two vessels with Esso Exploration & Production Guyana Limited, an affiliate of ExxonMobil.

Under the contract, the Norwegian company will carry out inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR), well intervention support, and light subsea construction activities to support the subsea infrastructures in the Stabroek block offshore Guyana.

The company will deploy two multipurpose construction support vessels and two work class remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for three years, with options attached for two more years.

The first vessel will mobilise in late October while the second vessel is planned to commence in January 2023.