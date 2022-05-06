DOF Subsea seals CSV extension with TechnipFMC

DOF Subsea has secured a contract extension for the 2015-built construction support vessel Skandi Africa .

The new fixture will commence in direct continuation with the current commitment and run until February 2024.

The vessel was initially signed to a five-year charter with subsea giant TechnipFMC on delivery, which was followed by a two-year extension in November 2020.

DOF CEO, Mons S. Aase, stated: “Skandi Africa is the most sophisticated vessel in our fleet and we are looking forward to continuing the journey, delivering successful installation campaigns.”