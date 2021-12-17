EuropeOffshore

DOF Subsea seals new contract with Beach Energy

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinDecember 17, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute

Oslo-listed engineering and marine services player DOF Subsea has won a contract from Australia’s Beach Energy for Otway offshore phase five transport and installation project.

The contract scope includes project management, engineering, fabrication, transportation and installation services and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2023.

After transportation to the offshore site, the campaign execution will cover the installation of the subsea infrastructure for four new Thylacine wells. This will include installation of subsea umbilicals, flexibles flowlines and connectors, structures and rigid spools.

The project will be executed using DOF Subsea’s construction support vessel (CSV) Skandi Acergy. The deal follows phase four of the project DOF executed with CSVs Skandi Hercules and Skandi Singapore.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinDecember 17, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button