DOF Subsea seals new contract with Beach Energy

Oslo-listed engineering and marine services player DOF Subsea has won a contract from Australia’s Beach Energy for Otway offshore phase five transport and installation project.

The contract scope includes project management, engineering, fabrication, transportation and installation services and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2023.

After transportation to the offshore site, the campaign execution will cover the installation of the subsea infrastructure for four new Thylacine wells. This will include installation of subsea umbilicals, flexibles flowlines and connectors, structures and rigid spools.

The project will be executed using DOF Subsea’s construction support vessel (CSV) Skandi Acergy . The deal follows phase four of the project DOF executed with CSVs Skandi Hercules and Skandi Singapore.