DOF Subsea seals new contract with Woodside

DOF Subsea has been awarded a contract by Australian operator Woodside for subsea christmas tree retrieval and offshore support services at the Enfield field, Australia.

The campaign execution will involve the recovery of 18 trees, 18 flowbases and associated spool sections, one wellhead severance and the recovery of up to 18 temporary guide bases, the Oslo-listed engineering and marine services player explained.

The contract, with an undisclosed value, includes project management, engineering, fabrication, and decommissioning services and is expected to be undertaken in the third and fourth quarter of 2022, using DOF Subsea’s multipurpose support vessel (MPSV) Skandi Hercules .

“This is a substantial contract award. It builds on successful campaigns delivered in the past for our client and grows our decommissioning track-record in the APAC region,” said Mons Aase, CEO of DOF Subsea.