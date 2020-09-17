DOF Subsea secures African field support contract

Norway’s DOF Subsea has been awarded an integrated field support vessel (FSV) contract with an international oil company in Angola.

The project will utilise 2008-built OSCV Skandi Seven for a minimum of 303 vessel days, with an option available for a further 365 days. If required, the contract includes the potential supply of additional vessels.

DOF Subsea will deliver integrated FSV services, project management, engineering, procurement and logistics. The contract also includes the transportation and installation of flexible products and various subsea equipment.

Mons Aase, CEO of DOF Subsea, said: “I am pleased that DOF Subsea is trusted with another contract in Angola. This project will secure utilisation for our integrated FSV team and assets, strengthening our position as a leading one-stop solutions provider for integrated subsea operations across multiple disciplines. DOF Subsea is continuously working to develop efficient services without compromise to safety.”