Home Sector Offshore DOF Subsea secures contracts in Australia January 22nd, 2020 Jason Jiang Europe, Offshore

Norwegian OSV operator DOF Subsea has secured several contracts in Australia.

The contracts will see the company’s dive support vessel Skandi Singapore commence subsea project operations during the first quarter for two major operators in the region over a period of 50-60 days.

“These are important awards for DOF Subsea and continue to build backlog from previous reported wins in Q1 2020, all of which secure good utilisation for our vessel and resources in the Asia Pacific Region. We look forward to working with our key clients to deliver safe and successful projects,” said Mons Aase, CEO of DOF Subsea.