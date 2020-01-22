DOF Subsea secures contracts in Australia

January 22nd, 2020

Norwegian OSV operator DOF Subsea has secured several contracts in Australia.

The contracts will see the company’s dive support vessel Skandi Singapore commence subsea project operations during the first quarter for two major operators in the region over a period of 50-60 days.

“These are important awards for DOF Subsea and continue to build backlog from previous reported wins in Q1 2020, all of which secure good utilisation for our vessel and resources in the Asia Pacific Region. We look forward to working with our key clients to deliver safe and successful projects,” said Mons Aase, CEO of DOF Subsea.

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

