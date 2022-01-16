DOF Subsea secures more work for CSV pair

Oslo-listed engineering and marine services player DOF Subsea has been awarded new contracts with undisclosed clients for two of its construction support vessels (CSVs).

In the renewables sector, DOF Subsea secured an extension to an ongoing subsea construction contract for the 2008-built CSV Skandi Acergy in the North Sea. The extension is in direct continuation of the ongoing project and will see the vessel further utilised up to 169 vessel days.

The contract extension includes project management, engineering and a range of bespoke equipment and services tailored towards the renewables segment. The project will be delivered by the DOF Subsea team in Aberdeen, Scotland. Financial terms have not been disclosed.

The company has also been awarded a new project in Trinidad & Tobago for the 2009-built CSV Skandi Constructor. The project will commence early this month and last for approximately 40 days plus mobilisation and demobilisation. The vessel, already in Trinidad after the completion of a light construction project. In April last year, Siemens Gamesa booked the vessel for up to 160 days to serve offshore wind projects in Germany.