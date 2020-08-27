DOF Subsea secures multiple contracts with Petrobras

DOF Subsea has clinched four new contracts with Petrobras.

The company will deploy at least three vessels to perform flexible pipeline, risers and subsea equipment inspection in Campos Basin, Santos Basin, Marlin Field and Espírito Santos Basin.

The contracts are expected to commence in the fourth quarter, and have an estimated duration of 550 days. The total value of the contracts is worth more than $110m.

“I am very pleased for these awards securing utilisation for our personnel and our assets and adding important back log to the Group. It further strengthens our leading position in Brazil within IMR and confirms our long relationship with Petrobras,” said Mons Aase, CEO of DOF Subsea.