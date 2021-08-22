EuropeOffshore

DOF Subsea secures OSV extension in Africa

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinAugust 23, 2021
0 39 Less than a minute
Oslo-listed engineering and marine services player DOF Subsea has been awarded a six-month contract extension by an undisclosed international oil company for the offshore support vessel Skandi Seven in Africa.

The 2008-built Skandi Seven will be utilised to deliver field support vessel (FSV) services, project management, engineering, procurement and logistical services within deep-water construction and maintenance of existing subsea infrastructure.

The extension follows an integrated FSV deal the Norwegian company secured last September in Angola. The contract was for firm 303 days plus 365 days of options.

