DOF Subsea secures series of contracts

Norway’s DOF Subsea has won multiple new project awards and a contract extension in the Atlantic region, totaling more than 500 vessel days excluding options and a combined value of more than $80m.

The Oslo-listed company said that one of the awards is from a major oil and gas operator. The SURF project includes the design and fabrication of spools and installation of umbilicals, flying leads, spools and various subsea equipment. Main installation phase is scheduled for the second quarter of 2023 in the Mediterranean.

Another award is an FPSO mooring rectification project in West Africa. The scope includes project management, engineering and fabrication, utilizing Skandi Skansen as the main installation vessel.

DOF Subsea has also been awarded an early phase study from a major oil and gas operator for the purpose of detailing cessation plans for one of its fields in the North Sea, based on utilising the DOF fleet.

The vessels Skandi Acergy, Skandi Constructor, Skandi Seven, Skandi Skansen, Skandi Hera and selected third-party vessels will be utilised in the offshore execution phases.