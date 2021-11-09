DOF Subsea sells CSV

Oslo-listed DOF Subsea has struck a deal to sell the 2001-built construction support vessel Geosund to an undisclosed international buyer.

No price has been revealed for the Norwegian-flagged CSV. Online pricing platform VesselsValue estimates it is worth around $3.4m.

Delivery of the vessel, initially built as a platform supply vessel and rebuilt to a CSV in 2006, should take place in the first quarter of 2022.

DOF Subsea acquired the vessel from Farstad Shipping in 2005 for a reported price of $38.7m.