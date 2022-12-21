AsiaEuropeOffshore

DOF Subsea wins Malaysian contract

Adis Ajdin December 21, 2022
Norwegian engineering and marine services player DOF Subsea, a subsidiary of offshore vessel owner and operator DOF, has been awarded a construction support contract in Malaysia.

The Oslo-listed company’s Asia Pacific unit will provide support for riser and spool installation including air and saturation diving associated with a brownfield expansion project.

The contract, with an undisclosed value, includes project management, engineering, procurement, transportation and installation services and is expected to be completed during Q2 2023. 

The project will utilise the 2011-built dive support vessel (DSV) Skandi Singapore.

